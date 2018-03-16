Viktoria Plzeň knocked out of Europa League

The last Czech football team in European competitions, Viktoria Plzeň, has been eliminated from the Europa League and hopes of getting through to the last eight.

Plzeň clawed back a two goal deficit from the away leg against Sporting Lisbon at home on Thursday night thanks to two gaols from Marek Bakoš. But Sporting Lisbon found the net in extra time to dash the West Bohemian club’s hopes.

Lisbon had earlier hit the post and missed a penalty in regular time.