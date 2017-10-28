Viktoria Plzeň extend lead at top of Czech league

In football, Czech league leaders Viktoria Plzeň consolidated their lead at the top with a 3:1 win over Karvina.

Plzeň went two goals up after slack defending before Karvina pulled one back and believed they had equalised in the 56th minute. The goal was controversially disallowed for an earlier foul.

Plzeň went on to score again. Plzeň now have a 14 point lead on second placed Slavia Prague, which have a game in hand.