A video recording of a fatal accident in which two young women shared their wild car ride live on Facebook has gone viral. Despite protests from the young women’s parents, it has been seen and shared by hundreds of thousands of people. The two women were speeding at 180 kms per hour, laughing, talking on the phone and joking about breaking traffic regulations when the crash happened. The camera kept recording as one of the women died at the scene of the crash while the other received first aid from people who were passing by. Traffic experts say that speeding and inattention are the most frequent causes of accidents on Czech roads.