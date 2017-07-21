A video of Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Čech warning players not to lift a trophy in the International Champions Cup in Shanghai has gotten wider attention online, to the delight of Arsenal fans. The cup, awarded in the pre-season tournament, was won by the Gunners in their defeat of Bayern Munich on penalties. Both the British and Czech press described Čech, who was captain for the match, as admonishing the players for wanting to lift a trophy in a tournament which was, in effect, meaningless. Arsenal last won the Premier League in 2004, and are aiming to rebound after finishing fifth last season.