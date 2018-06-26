Victims of communism honoured in Prague ceremony

Associations of former political prisoners and other organisations paid their respects to the victims of Czechoslovakia’s Communist regime at a graveyard in the Prague district of Ďáblice on Tuesday. The event was held the day before the anniversary of the execution after a show trial of Milada Horáková; on June 27, 1950 she became the only woman put to death by the Communists.

The remains of around 200 victims of the Communist regime, including 40 children, are buried in the Ďáblice cemetery.