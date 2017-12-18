Victim of car shooting evidently killed by ex-husband

A 71-year-old woman who was shot dead in Jihlava on Friday was evidently killed by her former husband, the Czech News Agency reported. The police said the husband had then killed himself. They said the shooting was apparently connected to a business dispute between the pair.

The woman was shot four times after stopping her car at a crossroads by the male driver of another vehicle that pulled up beside her. The man, who was 64, is believed to have then used his gun to take his own life; his body was found near Chrudim in East Bohemia on Saturday. Police are still investigating the case.