Veselý to train in javelin alone after split from Železný

The Czech athlete Vítězslav Veselý has split from his javelin coach, Jan Železný. The 2013 world champion issued a statement on Tuesday thanking Železný and outlining his plans to train himself in future.
Veselý said bearing full responsibility for his own training had always attracted him and would be a new challenge. The 34-year-old plans to take part in this year’s European Athletics Championships in Berlin.
