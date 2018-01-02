Veselý to train in javelin alone after split from Železný

02-01-2018
The Czech athlete Vítězslav Veselý has split from his javelin coach, Jan Železný. The 2013 world champion issued a statement on Tuesday thanking Železný and outlining his plans to train himself in future.

Veselý said bearing full responsibility for his own training had always attracted him and would be a new challenge. The 34-year-old plans to take part in this year’s European Athletics Championships in Berlin.

