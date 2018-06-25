Verdict in second David Rath trial due this week

A six-year legal case involving former health minister and regional governor David Rath should reach a conclusion on Wednesday when a first-instance verdict is delivered by the Regional Court in Prague, Czech Television reported. Last week Mr. Rath’s final attempt to have the case moved to another court was rejected by Supreme Court judges.

Three years ago the Prague Regional Court sentenced Mr. Rath to eight and a half years in jail for allegedly taking kick-backs to rig public contracts. However, he was freed by an appeals court, which ruled that wiretaps used to prosecute him were inadmissible. The Supreme Court subsequently ruled such that recordings could be used as evidence.