Václav Klaus: Russia not a threat to Czech Republic, unlike EU

Russia does not present a threat to the Czech Republic, unlike the EU with its numerous directives, former president Václav Klaus said on Sunday in an interview for commercial TV Prima. Commenting on international and domestic affairs, Mr. Klaus said he agreed with President Donald Trump that Russia should be allowed to re-join the G7.

As regards developments at home, the politician who founded the Civic Democrats and who later left the party over ideological differences, criticized its present leader Petr Fiala for not using the opportunity to form a centre-right coalition with the ANO party.

Mr. Klaus said ANO was an “ideologically shapeless mass” that could swing left or right, and pushing it right would have served Czech interests better.