Václav Klaus Institute joins attacks on president Miloš Zeman

The Václav Klaus Institute, created by the former president and politician of the same name, has joined the chorus of criticism against current Czech head of state Miloš Zeman over his inauguration speech.

The foundation said that Zeman, starting a new five year term in office, used the occasion to vent his revenge and settle accounts. During is speech on Thursday, Zeman devoted considerable to attacking Czech businessman Zdeněk Bakala and his media empire as well as public broadcaster Czech Television.

The institute added that Zeman chose the wrong occasion for such a speech. It added that he made little effort to look to the country’s future or even refer to the fact that this year is the 100th anniversary of the founding of Czechoslovakia.

Zeman followed Klaus into office as president during his first term as head of state.