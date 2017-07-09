The cabinet is expected to earmark over 70 million crowns to further enhance security at the country’s international airports next week, the news site Novinky.cz reports. The money should be used to purchase 145 cameras with face-recognition systems to be installed at Prague’s Vaclav Havel Airport and four other international airports around the country. Security measures are gradually being tightened at all the country’s airports. Overall half a billion crowns should be spent on airport security next year. An international conference of rail operators which took place in Prague over the past two days discussed similar measures in rail transport.