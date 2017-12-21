Václav Havel Airport reports record number of passengers serviced

Daniela Lazarová
21-12-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Prague’s Václav Havel International Airport has reported a record number of 15 million passengers serviced this year. Last year the airport handled 13 million passengers from around the world. The airport was expanded a few years ago to meet growing demand.

The company said on its web page that the increase was not only due to a growing number of foreign tourists for whom Prague is a safe and attractive tourist destination, but also to the growing number of Czechs travelling abroad by air.

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 