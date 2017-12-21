Václav Havel Airport reports record number of passengers serviced

Prague’s Václav Havel International Airport has reported a record number of 15 million passengers serviced this year. Last year the airport handled 13 million passengers from around the world. The airport was expanded a few years ago to meet growing demand.
The company said on its web page that the increase was not only due to a growing number of foreign tourists for whom Prague is a safe and attractive tourist destination, but also to the growing number of Czechs travelling abroad by air.
