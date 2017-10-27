Václav Černý out for Ajax after knee injury

In football, the season appears to be over for Czech Ajax Amsterdam player Václav Černý. A medical inspection confirmed that he suffered a serious knee injury during a cup game on Wednesday and will now face an operation and several months’ recovery. The 20 year old midfielder and member of the Under 21 national squad is rated as one of the best Czech talents to have emerged in recent years.
