Václav Čermák named Righteous among the Nations in memoriam

Evangelical priest Václav Čermák has been recognised in memoriam as “Righteous among the Nations”, the highest Israeli tribute to non-Jews who saved the lives of Jews during the Second World War. Israeli ambassador Daniel Maron bestowed the award to Čermák’s daughter at a ceremony in Prague's New Town Hall on Tuesday.

Mr Čermák helped two Jewish families in the wartime Nazi-controlled Slovak state, regardless of the risk it meant for him and his own family.

Altogether 117 Czechs have received the “Righteous among the Nations” tribute, sponsored by the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem.