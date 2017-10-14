V4 presidents support EU integration of Western Balkans

Heads of state of the V4 countries have expressed their support for the integration of the Western Balkan countries into the European Union and called for accelerating the process during a two-day meeting in Szekszard in Hungary, which got underway on Friday.

According to the Czech President Miloš Zeman, who attended the summit with his Hungarian, Polish and Slovak counterparts, they have also agreed that there was a risk of spreading radical Islam in Bosnia. The heads of state have also talked about ecology or digitization.