V4 leaders to meet in Budapest

Ruth Fraňková
21-06-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The heads of governments of the Visagrad Four states are holding a summit in Budapest on Thursday.

The prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Poland, who will be joined by Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, will be debating priorities of the upcoming Austrian presidency of the EU Council, including the fight of illegal migration.

The V4 meeting takes place just a week ahead of EU summit in Brussels, focused on migration, security and defence.

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 