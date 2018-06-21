V4 leaders to meet in Budapest

The heads of governments of the Visagrad Four states are holding a summit in Budapest on Thursday.
The prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Poland, who will be joined by Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, will be debating priorities of the upcoming Austrian presidency of the EU Council, including the fight of illegal migration.
The V4 meeting takes place just a week ahead of EU summit in Brussels, focused on migration, security and defence.
Czech president burns giant red underpants at press briefing
Restoration work on Prague’s Astronomical Clock reveals hidden secrets
Czech restaurants and pubs facing serious shortage of workers
Václav Klaus: Russia not a threat to Czech Republic, unlike EU
Ozzy Osbourne performing in Prague with Hollywood Vampires, featuring Johnny Depp