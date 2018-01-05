Ústí registers seven new cases of hepatitis A

Jan Velinger
05-01-2018
The region of Ústí in North Bohemia has registered seven new cases of hepatitis A; since last January the number of infected reached 358.

At least one of the new cases registered were at a local elementary school.

The local hygiene office is ordering special measures including vaccination against the disease.

