Top seed Karolína Plíšková made quick work of American player Jennifer Brady on Monday at the US, losing just one game in the first set (6:1, 6:0) to clinch a spot in the quarterfinal at the US Open. Fellow Czech player Petra Kvitová qualified for the quarterfinals a day earlier.

Lucie Šafařová, however, did not advance, losing to Coco Vandewegh in straight sets.