The Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Paul Ryan is due to arrive in Prague for a two-day private visit.

On Monday he is due to meet for talks with Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and on Tuesday he will address a special session of the lower house before attending a conference on Czech-US relations in the Senate. He will also present an address at Charles University.

The Speaker of the US House is the highest US top official to visit the Czech Republic in nine years.