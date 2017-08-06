The US Embassy in Prague will support Prague Pride, a week-long series of events celebrating LGBT culture due to begin on Monday. In a press release the embassy said it would illuminate the Glorietta pavilion with a rainbow of colors on Monday evening to mark the beginning of Pride week and had organized film screenings in support of LGBT pride. The American centre will screen the film Moonlight and the AIDS documentary How to Survive a Plague. The US Embassy has actively supported Prague Pride for many years. This year the organisers of Prague Pride say they will place a special emphasis on the human rights of LGBT people in repressive Eastern states such as Chechnya and Armenia. The festival will traditionally end with a march through the city centre on Saturday.