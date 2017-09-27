US conductor Davies to head Brno Philharmonic

The American conductor and pianist Dennis Russel Davies is to head the Brno Philharmonic Orchestra as of next year, the ctk news agency reported.

The seasoned musician has worked with leading European ensembles. He held permanent posts with the Baden-Württemberg State Opera House, the Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra, the Orchestra of the Beethovenhalle and the Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra among others.

The Brno Philharmonic has been without a permanent head for almost two years since the departure of Serbian Alexandar Markovic whose tenure ended in 2015.