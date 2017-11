US actor Harvey Keitel is currently in the Czech Republic, shooting a supporting role for the film The Painted Bird by Czech director Václav Marhoul. The Oscar-nominated actor, who will be staying in the country for the next ten days, appears in the role of a Catholic priest.

The film, an adaptation of Polish writer Jerzy Kosiński’s 1965 novel, is slated for release in 2019. The cast includes other acclaimed international actors such Stellan Skarsgård and Udo Kier.