News Up to nine million tourists visit Czech Republic in 2016

19-01-2017 12:03 | Ruth Fraňková

The number of tourists visiting the Czech Republic has been on the increase in recent years, according to Czech Tourism agency. Between eight and nine million tourists visited the Czech Republic last year, which is around seven percent more than in 2015, Czech Tourism’s Monika Palatková said on Thursday at the Regiontour trade fair in Brno. She said the Czech Republic was regarded one of the safest countries in the world, adding to the country’s popularity as a tourist destination and which is likely to continue in the future.

Eighteen people killed in air accidents in 2016 19-01-2017 12:16 | Ruth Fraňková Eighteen people were killed in plane crashes in the Czech Republic last year, which is more than twice as many as in 2015. The number of sport plane and parachute accidents has significantly increased as well. Specialists investigated 77 airplane accidents last year, Josef Bejdák of the Air Accidents Investigation Institute said at a press conference on Thursday. He said one of the main factors behind the growing number of accidents was the increasing number of recreational pilots.

Fanta reconstruction target set for 2022 19-01-2017 12:03 | Ruth Fraňková Reconstruction of the Fanta building, the historical part of Prague’s Main Train Station, should be completed by 2022. It is expected to cost the Czech Railway Administration 730 million crowns, Tomáš Drmola of the administration announced on Thursday. The first phase of the reconstruction, which includes renovation of the historical façade, windows and doors, should get underway in 2018. The Railway Administration refused to extend the lease of Italian firm Grandi Stazioni after it failed to complete a renovation of the historical part of the building by October 2016.

Ministry rejects compensation claim from Czechs kidnapped in Lebanon 19-01-2017 07:57 | Chris Johnstone The Ministry of Interior has rejected claims from four out of five Czechs kidnapped in Lebanon to compensation totalling 40 million crowns. The four maintain that the Czech state failed to prevent their kidnapping due to botched cooperation between intelligences services. The Czechs were seized in mid-2015 and released in February 2016. Their release was linked with the decision of Czech authorities not to hand over Ali Fajad to US authorities in connection with a terrorism investigation.

Senate backs greater rights for councils in national parks 19-01-2017 07:56 | Chris Johnstone The upper house of parliament, the Senate, has voted for local councils to be given increased rights over the management of national parks. Other changes to the existing rules, including changes to rights to buy land and increasing the areas where logging is banned, were not backed following a four hour debate in the house. The proposed changes, most of which have been opposed by Minister of Environment Richard Brabec, will now return to the lower house.

Finance minister claims no restaurant cull as result of EET 18-01-2017 17:18 | Chris Johnstone Czech finance minister Andrej Babiš has weighed into the debate about his flagship measure, electronic cash registers. At a conference in the eastern city of Olomouc on Wednesday the minister said that more restaurants opened than closed in December last year after the introduction of his measure to counter the gray economy and tax fraud. He added that restaurant turnover had risen by 100 percent. Many other associations and groupings argue that pubs and restaurants closed ahead and after the introduction of the so-called EET measure. A grouping of local councils argued that 700 pubs closed for good as a result. Babiš gave no specific figures during the conference.

Weather 18-01-2017 13:20 | Chris Johnstone The weather Thursday will be overcast with some sunny intervals. Daytime temperatures will range between minus three and minus six degrees Celsius.

Czech companies amongst biggest Internet users in EU 18-01-2017 13:19 | Chris Johnstone Companies in the Czech Republic are among the highest European users of the Internet to sell their goods and services, according to the industry association SPIR. Figures released Wednesday showed around 56 percent of companies relied on the Internet for sales and purchases in 2015. That’s the third highest figure out of the 28 EU countries and trailing just Denmark and Austria. The association though slammed government efforts to boost Internet interaction between the state and citizens.

CIA documents cover Czechoslovak history, army preparations, made public 18-01-2017 12:07 | Chris Johnstone The US intelligence service, the CIA, has released around 13 million pages of formerly secret documents which the public has recently had only limited access to. Many of the documents, dating from 1947 to the 1990s, relate to former Czechoslovakia. These include, for example, documents from 1947 relating to the state of Czechoslovak tank forces. And another document from 1954 suggesting that the army had short range battlefield nuclear weapons.