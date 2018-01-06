Unprecedented number of Czechs competing in Dakar Rally

A record number of Czechs are taking part in this year’s edition of the Dakar Rally. The 40th edition of the famous 14-stage race begins in Lima, Peru on Saturday. Thirty-six Czech competitors have entered, including eight motorcyclists, four quad riders, three car crews and six truck crews.

The Czechs considered to have the best chance of doing well include car driver Martin Prokop, motorcyclist Ondřej Klymčiw and the truck team of Aleš Loprais, Martin Kolomý and Martin Macík Jr.