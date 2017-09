As in previous weeks, academicians and university representatives are expected to gather before the seat of the government to demand an increase in next year’s state budget.

On Friday, university representatives said they would settle for a budget bump of 3.0 billion crowns, a billion-and-a-half less than they had called for until now, which they had been promised by then-Education Minister Kateřina Valachová.

They made clear they would continue protests in October if the amount were any less.