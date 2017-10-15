Unions to demand minimum wage rise from new government

Czech unions have prepared a list of ten requirements for the future government to fulfill during its mandate. One of the requirements is to raise the minimum wage to 50 percent of the average wage within the next four years, the head of the Czech Confederation of Trade Unions Josef Středula said in a debate on Czech Television on Sunday. According to him, the unions will present the requirements in the coming days.

The government decided in August to increase the minimum wage by 11 percent to 12,200 crowns as of next year. That should be about 40 percent of the average wage, which reached 29,346 crowns in the second quarter of 2017.