Unions fail to reach pay rise agreement with government

Trade union leaders have failed to reach agreement with government representatives on wage increases in the public sector. A deal concerning a pay rise of public sector employees should be reached by mid-August, the head of the congress of trade unions, Josef Středula, said after the meeting on Monday.
Unions are demanding a 15 per cent pay rise for teachers and a 10 per cent salary hike for other public sector staff, including fire-fighters and policemen, starting this October.
