Unions declare strike alert in support of teachers

The Czech Confederation of Trade Unions has declared a strike alert in support of teachers unions, who announced a similar move on Tuesday. The president of the confederation, Josef Stredula, informed journalists of the decision on Wednesday.

The national unions body is demanding a pay rise of 15 percent for educators and 10 percent for other public sector workers from November. The Social Democrats have expressed support for such increases but coalition partners ANO say the state lacks the funds to cover them.