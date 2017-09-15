Unions come to defense of Social Democratic Party’s campaign leader

Union organisations have rejected claims that a recent visit at the Czech National Theatre by Czech Foreign Minister Lubomír Zaorálek was a pre-election event.

Mr Zaorálek, who is the campaign leader of the Social Democratic Party, also rejected the claim earlier, saying he had been invited at the behest of the unions and had hoped to use the opportunity to meet with theatre employees.

Some theatres, actors and academicians had claimed it was a campaign stunt.