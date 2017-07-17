Unions and employers have opposed government plans to widen road tolls to main highways as well as motorways. The plan was raised at a meeting with the government on Monday. Transport employers have warned that any increase in transport costs will be passed directly onto consumers. The transport ministry is looking to widen tolls to around 900 kilometres of first call highways. One of the reasons for the move is the ministry’s preparation of a new tender for charging lorries for the use of motorways.