Labour market experts are expecting a further drop in unemployment, with the figure likely to dip under 4 percent in September, the ctk news agency reported.

The unemployment rate was 4.1 percent in July, and 4.0 in August. The lack of workers on the market is also expected to push up salaries.

The expectations are that unemployment will reach 3.7 percent in November before seeing a slight growth due to the end of seasonal work.