Unemployment lowest in almost 20 years

Unemployment in the Czech Republic dropped to its lowest point in almost 20 years in October to just 3.6 percent. The result was confirmed in data released by the Czech Labor Office. In December 1997, the number of people without work was around 269,000. The amount of those without work in October this year numbered around 271,000. Meanwhile, the number of vacancies grew by some 4,000 to 210,000.

The drop in unemployment and rise of vacant positions is particularly significant year-on-year: last October, unemployment stood at five percent and the amount of vacancies was 70,000 fewer.