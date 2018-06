Unemployment in the Czech Republic hit a new low in May, dropping to 3 percent from 3.2 in April, the main Labour Office reported on Friday.

The year-on-year decline is even steeper, down from 4.1 percent. At the end of the month labour offices reported 230,000 unemployed, the lowest number since June 1997.

The unemployment rate has been dropping steadily since February and labour market experts say the trend is likely to continue.