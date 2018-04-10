Unemployment down to 3.5 percent

Unemployment in the Czech Republic has reached a new 20-year low, dropping to 3.5 percent in March, down from 3.7 the previous month.
According to the Czech Statistics Office the downward trend was recorded in all regions of the country.
Labour offices registered 263, 000 unemployed who could take their pick from over 250,000 job vacancies on the market.
