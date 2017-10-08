Unemployment at 3.9 percent

Daniela Lazarová
08-10-2017
Unemployment in September dropped to below four percent, in line with analysts’ predictions, the ctk news agency reported. September’s unemployment was 3.9 down from 4 percent in August. According to economist Lukas Kovanda due to the lack of skilled workers more firms are now taking in graduates fresh out of school whereas in the past they demanded work experience. Unemployment had not dropped below 4 percent since October of 2008.

 
 
 
 
 
 
