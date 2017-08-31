UN welcomes buyout of controversial pig farm at Lety

European Office of the United Nation’s High Commissioner for Human Rights has welcomed the decision of the Czech government to purchase a pig farm at the site where a camp for Roma was created during WWII.

The office is pressing the government to buy out the farm as soon as possible, the Czech News Agency reported on Thursday. The European High Commissioner for Human rights has also called on the government to compensate Romany women who were sterilised without their consent in the Czech Republic in the 1990s.