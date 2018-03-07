UN Commissioner criticizes Czechia for Roma discrimination

Ruth Fraňková
07-03-2018
The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein, has criticised the Czech Republic for alleged discrimination of the Roma minority and segregation of Roma children in schools.

In his speech at the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday, he called on the Czech government to compensate Roma women who were sterilised in the past without their full consent and to terminate the use of both surgical and chemical castration for sex offenders.

 
 
 
