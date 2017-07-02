On Sunday visitors to the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival can view among others a screening of the French drama Corporate starring Lambert Wilson which offers a hard-hitting, ever-current testimony about relations between the individual and the system and the world premiere of The White World According to Daliborek, a Czech film competing in the Documentary Films section that brings a stylized portrait of an authentic Czech neo-Nazi who hates his life but doesn’t know how to change it. Uma Thurman, holder of the Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination, will attend a public screening of Kill Bill, a cult film made by Quentin Tarantino, at an outdoor cinema.
