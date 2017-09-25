UK’s Boris Johnson explains latest Brexit positions in Prague

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has assured his Czech counterpart that the rights of Czechs living and working in Britain will be assured following Brexit.

Johnson was in Prague on September 25 for talks with Lubomír Zaorálek in what the British minister described as a first stop on a round of European capitals to explain the British position outlined by prime minister Teresa May on Florence, Italy, three days earlier.

Johnson said Britain greatly appreciated the contribution of the estimated 45,000 Czechs in the UK. He added that London wanted to retain current strong trade relations with the Czech Republic.

PM May outlined the prospect of an extra transitional two year membership of the EU single market for Britain in Florence before final Brexit trade terms took effect.