Uber representatives to meet PM next week

Representatives of Uber are to meet the prime minister in resignation, Andrej Babiš, on Thursday next week, he told reporters on Tuesday. The ANO chief said he had sent a letter to the head of Czech Uber calling on the company to adhere to local legislation or cease offering transportation services.

Taxi drivers in Prague have held a series of protests against Uber, which they consider unfair competition. The minister of transport, Dan Ťok, has promised tougher regulation of Uber and similar services but said no new legislation would be introduced in the near future.