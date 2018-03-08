Uber reaches agreement with government

The ride-sharing service Uber has reached an agreement with the government on conditions which would bring the service on an equal footing with regular taxi drivers.
Following a meeting with Uber representatives on Thursday, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said the app-based service had agreed to use licensed-only drivers who would register and tax their earnings.
Prague and Brno taxi drivers have repeatedly protested against Uber, which they see as unfair competition.
