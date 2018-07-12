Uber agrees to use EET system, operate licensed service

Transport services providers, including the app-based “ride-sharing” company Uber, will have to register their revenue using electronic cash registers as of this autumn. Uber CEO Alexei Stakh signed a new tax memorandum on Thursday committing the company to using the system, known by its Czech acronym EET. However, only new Uber drivers will be required to do so.

In April, Uber also committed to operating a licensed service in the Czech Republic, thereby putting the company on an equal footing with traditional taxi companies, as its drivers will have to register with the appropriate authorities and have their earnings taxed.