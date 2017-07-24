ÚAMK, an independent civil association providing services in motoring, reports the past weekend was a difficult one for Czechs (and others) travelling by car to Croatia and warned that next weekend, when the summer holidays begin in neighbouring Germany, will be worse, with heavy traffic and long delays especially at border crossings or at toll entries or exits. This past Saturday morning, traffic at the crossings at Koper, Slovenia, and Dragonja, Croatia, was delayed by around two-and-a-half hours. Croatia is a top summer destination for Czechs vacationing in Istria or Dalmatia, further south. Other routes into the country, ÚAMK reported, saw traffic jams up to 30 kilometres long.