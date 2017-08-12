Six months ahead of the presidential election, two candidates for the post have already collected 50,000 signatures needed to officially register as candidates, Czech Radio reported on Saturday. According to Czech Radio, it is almost certain that lyricist Michal Horáček and the current head of state Miloš Zeman will take part in the upcoming elections. Jiří Drahoš, a former head of the Academy of Sciences, said he was also getting close to the target figure. Political parties are planning to announce their candidates after the parliamentary elections in October, Czech radio reported.