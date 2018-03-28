Two Prague restaurants retain Michelin stars but Alcron loses out

Two Prague restaurants have succeeded in holding on to their Michelin stars in the latest edition of the Michelin Guide Main Cities of Europe, which was released on Tuesday. La Degustation Boheme Burgeoise and Field have retained the prestigious rating, but Alcron – which first earned a star in 2012 – is not listed in the 2018 edition of the dining guide.
Alcron representatives said the restaurant would carry out changes in response to the downgrading.
