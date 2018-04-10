Two police injured in shooting at home

Two policemen were injured in a shooting incident at a care in the community home in Domažlice, West Bohemia on Tuesday. The assailant, a 34-year-old mental patient, then shot himself dead.
The officers are not in a critical condition, a police spokesperson said. The shooter had been due to be transferred to a different facility on Tuesday due to a deterioration in his condition.
