Two police injured in shooting at home

Ian Willoughby
10-04-2018
Two policemen were injured in a shooting incident at a care in the community home in Domažlice, West Bohemia on Tuesday. The assailant, a 34-year-old mental patient, then shot himself dead.

The officers are not in a critical condition, a police spokesperson said. The shooter had been due to be transferred to a different facility on Tuesday due to a deterioration in his condition.

 
 
 
 
 
 
