Two new bishops to be consecrated in Olomouc

Two new bishops of the Olomouc Archdiocese will be consecrated at a ceremony in the cathedral of St Wenceslas in Olomouc on Saturday. Antonín Basler and Josef Nuzík, were appointed to the office by Pope Francis in June this year. They will consecrated by Archbishop Jan Graubner of Olomouc.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the ceremony in the cathedral of St Wenceslas, including several other bishops from the Czech Republic and Poland and representatives of the political and public life.