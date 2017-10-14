Two new bishops to be consecrated in Olomouc

Two new bishops of the Olomouc Archdiocese will be consecrated at a ceremony in the cathedral of St Wenceslas in Olomouc on Saturday. Antonín Basler and Josef Nuzík, were appointed to the office by Pope Francis in June this year. They will consecrated by Archbishop Jan Graubner of Olomouc.
Thousands of people are expected to attend the ceremony in the cathedral of St Wenceslas, including several other bishops from the Czech Republic and Poland and representatives of the political and public life.
British artist buries MiG 21 fighter jet to symbolize the end of an era
Martin Nekola: Czech Chicago and other untold stories of Czechs abroad
Czech President Zeman addresses Council of Europe
Czech Republic faces court action over freedom of movement
Czech pre-election battle plugs into war of words over lithium mining deal