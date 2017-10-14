Two new bishops consecrated in Olomouc

Two new bishops of the Olomouc Archdiocese were consecrated at a ceremony in the cathedral of St Wenceslas on Saturday. The newly ordained bishops, Antonín Basler and Josef Nuzík, had been appointed to the office by Pope Francis in June this year. They were consecrated by Archbishop Jan Graubner of Olomouc.
The ceremony in the cathedral of St Wenceslas was attended by around two thousand people, including several other bishops from the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland and representatives of the political and public life.
