British police say they have arrested to more suspects, as well as the initial Czech and Pole, in connection with alleged smuggling of a record arms haul across the Channel. The Czech and Pole were detained last week after 79 hand guns were found in a specially converted van. Police say they are convinced the guns were going to be used for crime. Two more people have now been detained after a raid west of London with around a dozen more guns found, police said. The Czech and Pole have been detained in custody.