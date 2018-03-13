Two killed and two injured by car in Prague

Two people were killed and two injured when a car ran into four people by a shopping centre in Prague 10 on Tuesday afternoon. A woman and a man died at the scene despite receiving medical attention. The injured pair are women aged 72 and 63, a spokesperson for the city’s rescue services said.
Police said the driver of the car, a 67-year-old man, was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The incident is being investigated.
Demonstrations held in 11 cities over election of Communist MP Ondráček to chairman post
Tesco to sell its Prague My store
National Museum discovers fake gems in its collection
Czech Republic caught up in plastic waste disposal crisis in Europe
David Whiteman: the forgotten Czech story of the man who triggered World War I