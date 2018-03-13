Two killed and two injured by car in Prague

Ian Willoughby
13-03-2018
Two people were killed and two injured when a car ran into four people by a shopping centre in Prague 10 on Tuesday afternoon. A woman and a man died at the scene despite receiving medical attention. The injured pair are women aged 72 and 63, a spokesperson for the city’s rescue services said.

Police said the driver of the car, a 67-year-old man, was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The incident is being investigated.

 
 
 
